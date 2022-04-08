Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 104.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,569,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 802,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 589,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

