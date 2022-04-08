Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,947 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,320,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

