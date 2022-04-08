Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ferroglobe by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 421,800 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 2,783,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 609,374 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,694,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 179.8% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 851,847 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of GSM opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.49.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $569.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

