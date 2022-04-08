Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,130,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,498,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 754.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $92.82.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

