Van ECK Associates Corp Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 238,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 179,600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

NYSE GPK opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

