Van ECK Associates Corp Has $127,000 Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 268,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.