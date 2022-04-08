Van ECK Associates Corp Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $75.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.85. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

