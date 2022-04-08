Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $156,000 in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 8.6% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,542,000 after buying an additional 210,489 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 671,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 626,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,922 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $269.64 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.04 and a 12-month high of $275.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.09.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.