Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $150,000 Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $12,287,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 501.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,127,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $96.94.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

