Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 93 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.56.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys stock opened at $167.21 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

