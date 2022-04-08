Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

DKS opened at $100.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,261 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

