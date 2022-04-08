Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,128 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 237,389 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,911 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $854.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 84.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

