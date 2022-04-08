VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 116,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

HYEM opened at $20.10 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78.

