Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $114.67

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.67 and last traded at $114.95, with a volume of 1103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average of $133.64.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.