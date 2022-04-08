Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,679,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 544,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 468,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 27,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 37,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

