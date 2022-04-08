Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $88.84

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.84 and last traded at $88.84, with a volume of 1563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

