Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1,693.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.63. 1,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,350. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.33. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $171.56 and a 52-week high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

