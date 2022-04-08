Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Position Increased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104,962 shares during the period.

Shares of VONV opened at $72.90 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

