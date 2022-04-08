Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,421,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.53 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $372.13 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

