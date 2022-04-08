VAULT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,040.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $723,055.56 and $1,040.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.99 or 0.07509805 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,466.69 or 0.99886031 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,455 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

