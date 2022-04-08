Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The business’s revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

