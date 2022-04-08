Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Reduced by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $204.14 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.51. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

