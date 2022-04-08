Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $573.20 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $573.20 million and $10.30 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002238 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004178 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,283,522,550 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.