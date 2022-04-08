Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 438.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.