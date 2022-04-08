Verasity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52.65 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $113.50 million and approximately $52.65 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

