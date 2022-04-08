Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $21.59

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.59, but opened at $22.17. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 93,214 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on VET shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 699,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

