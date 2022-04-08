Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 602 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 414.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 52.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

About Albany International (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.