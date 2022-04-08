Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,471.75.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,368.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,200.72 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,406.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,474.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

