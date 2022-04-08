Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $23.82 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

