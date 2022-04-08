Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $273,000 in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,799 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 668,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 117.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 506,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at $1,029,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

GGAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

