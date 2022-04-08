Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $289,000 Investment in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $217,552,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 over the last 90 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.