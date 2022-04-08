Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,057.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $917.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $964.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 215.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

