Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $133.28 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.