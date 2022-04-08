Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 548 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

DLTR stock opened at $158.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

