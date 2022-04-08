Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.