Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AES by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 64.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AES by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 173.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,539,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $25.23 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

