Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CKSNF shares. Barclays lowered shares of Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.52) to GBX 600 ($7.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKSNF remained flat at $$4.75 on Friday. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

