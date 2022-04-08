Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) vs. Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Head to Head Contrast

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Viasat alerts:

86.7% of Viasat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Viasat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Viasat and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat $2.26 billion 1.47 $3.69 million $0.29 153.79 Blonder Tongue Laboratories $15.75 million 0.48 $80,000.00 ($0.02) -28.49

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories. Blonder Tongue Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viasat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Viasat has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viasat and Blonder Tongue Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat 0 1 2 0 2.67 Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viasat presently has a consensus price target of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.79%. Given Viasat’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viasat is more favorable than Blonder Tongue Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Viasat and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat 0.78% 0.81% 0.36% Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0.53% 2.79% 0.71%

Summary

Viasat beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viasat (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics. This segment provides broadband Internet services to approximately 590,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite communication systems comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas; design and technology services comprising analysis, design, and development of satellites and ground systems; application specific integrated circuit and monolithic microwave integrated circuit chips; and network function virtualization. Its Government Systems segment offers various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable voice, and real-time collection and dissemination of video and data using secure, and jam-resistant transmission links. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.