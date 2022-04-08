Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.90. 27,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,245,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.48.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

