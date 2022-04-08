Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,750

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.20) to GBX 1,750 ($22.95) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,530.33.

Shares of VTXPF remained flat at $$24.17 during midday trading on Friday. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

