Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target Cut to €120.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €122.00 ($134.07) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VCISY. Citigroup began coverage on Vinci in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($129.67) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of VCISY opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

