Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target Cut to €120.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €122.00 ($134.07) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VCISY. Citigroup began coverage on Vinci in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($129.67) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of VCISY opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

