Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 48,000 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $1,478,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 2.21.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $3,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

