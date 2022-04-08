Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCZ. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,299,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 247,758 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,192,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 448,557 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000.

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

