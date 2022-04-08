Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

VRTS opened at $218.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.49. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $203.76 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 37.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $20,103,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $11,884,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after buying an additional 38,640 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 29,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

