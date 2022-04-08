Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VABS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 498.0% in the third quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 352,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 293,271 shares during the period.

