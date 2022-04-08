Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Robert W. Hesslein Sells 2,786 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $22,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $9.03 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $344.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. Research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,195,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.