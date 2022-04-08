W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of WPC opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $83.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 189.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 180,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

