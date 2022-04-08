Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €190.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($208.79) price target from Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($209.89) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €164.09 ($180.32).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €155.95 ($171.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €116.65 ($128.19) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($192.03). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €139.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

