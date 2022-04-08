Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Raised to Buy at Warburg Research

Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Warburg Research currently has $191.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WKCMF. Barclays lowered their target price on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($205.49) to €179.00 ($196.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Shares of WKCMF opened at $172.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.44. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

