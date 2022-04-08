Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Shares Down 0.1%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 232,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 188,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

